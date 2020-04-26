Morgan Stanley Lowers World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $45.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.19.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after buying an additional 1,228,843 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,085,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 995,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.