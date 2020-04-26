Morgan Stanley Trims Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Target Price to $23.00

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Yeti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yeti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

YETI stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Yeti has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yeti will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Yeti during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Yeti during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

