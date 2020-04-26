Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($27.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -83.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 555,760 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.