Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 13.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shot up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $13.22, 1,035,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 325% from the average session volume of 243,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several brokerages have commented on NBR. Evercore ISI downgraded Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($27.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -83.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nabors Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.13%.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 555,760 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

