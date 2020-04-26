Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) Shares Up 5.9%

Nanotech Security Corp (CVE:NTS)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of $17.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

Nanotech Security (CVE:NTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 million.

Nanotech Security Company Profile (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials in Canada and internationally. The company's materials are used in authentication and brand enhancement applications for various markets, such as banknotes, tax stamps, secure government documents, commercial branding, and pharmaceutical industry.

