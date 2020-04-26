National Bank Financial Boosts Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target to C$9.00

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Alacer Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alacer Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.21.

Shares of ASR stock opened at C$7.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. Alacer Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.44 and a 52 week high of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.12.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

