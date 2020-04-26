National Bank Financial Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$2.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.80.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $369.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.21. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.88%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

