National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 656,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 415,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 43.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3519 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

