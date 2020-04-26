National Bank Financial Raises Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$3.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.76 and a 12 month high of C$2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

