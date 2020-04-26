National Bank Financial Raises Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$43.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.08.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.81. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$15.72 and a one year high of C$40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

