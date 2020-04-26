Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.35. Neptune Wellness Solutions shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,172,124 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.22% and a negative net margin of 132.09%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

