Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 99 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 89 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a CHF 102 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 104.07.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

