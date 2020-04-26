Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 105 by UBS Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 105 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NESN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 104.07.

Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

