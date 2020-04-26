Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.46. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

