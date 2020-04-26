Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $424.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.