New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 11.7%

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) shot up 11.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.86, 108,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 102,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFE. BidaskClub downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.43.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.94 million. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

