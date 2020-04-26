New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.52. New Residential Investment shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 15,301,149 shares trading hands.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $33,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

