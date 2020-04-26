NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $239.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.29. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.