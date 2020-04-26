NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of NN worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NN by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

