Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.25. Noble shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 237,073 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NE. Capital One Financial downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Noble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Noble had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $454.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Noble in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,366,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,898,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,329,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 101,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noble (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

