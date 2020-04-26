Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Trading Down 1.3%

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) shares traded down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70, 1,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Nordex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.