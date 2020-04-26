Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to report $2.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $160.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $183.49.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

