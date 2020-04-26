Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.74. Northern Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 2,356,414 shares changing hands.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 801,879 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,622 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 928,350 shares during the period.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

