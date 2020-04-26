Norvista Capital (CVE:NVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Norvista Capital Corp (CVE:NVV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 818500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market cap of $7.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 59.01 and a current ratio of 59.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

Norvista Capital Company Profile (CVE:NVV)

Norvista Capital Corporation operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank in the United States and Canada. It invests in a portfolio of companies that are involved in the exploration of base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, silver, gold, and molybdenum located in Manitoba, Yukon, Mexico, and Nevada.

