Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Novartis were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $103,735,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after purchasing an additional 956,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

