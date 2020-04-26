Novartis (VTX:NOVN) PT Set at CHF 91 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 91 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVN. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a CHF 95 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

