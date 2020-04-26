Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,847 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTBI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

