Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,835 Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 195.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

