Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,232 Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,232 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of California Resources worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of California Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $10,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of California Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $2.36 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.60.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.36. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

