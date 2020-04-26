Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 97,044 Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 97,044 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Sientra worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sientra by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sientra Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 131.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $375,621.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

