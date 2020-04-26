Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,274 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 123,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Fossil Group worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fossil Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

In other Fossil Group news, Director William B. Chiasson acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 90,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $345,009.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 173,362 shares of company stock worth $711,488. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Fossil Group Inc has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Fossil Group’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

