Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,862,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,590,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,221,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,796 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $27,812.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

