Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 64,818 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 155.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Franklin Covey worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,277,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,787,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

