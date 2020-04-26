Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 6,548 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of Midland States Bancorp worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

