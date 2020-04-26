Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 247,525 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 247,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,775,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 26.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,753,000 after buying an additional 4,324,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Vale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALE. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vale from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.26.

Shares of VALE opened at $7.67 on Friday. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Vale had a positive return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

