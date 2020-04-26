Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Michaels Companies worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,424,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 1,048,832 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,272.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 367,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 340,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $10,706,000.

Shares of MIK opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $330.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

