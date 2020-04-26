Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

In other Intelligent Systems news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,783,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

INS stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

