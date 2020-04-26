Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of America’s Car-Mart worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

