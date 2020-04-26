Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,099 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Curo Group worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Curo Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 223,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $6.57 on Friday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.13 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,822 shares of company stock valued at $26,966,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

