Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 281.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,084 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of WideOpenWest worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WideOpenWest by 999.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. B. Riley downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. WideOpenWest Inc has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.50.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.