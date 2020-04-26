Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Hallmark Financial Services worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 520,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 164,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.14 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

