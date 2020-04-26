Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 294,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Boingo Wireless worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,458,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,874,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.02 million, a PE ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIFI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

