Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of CalAmp worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in CalAmp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $198.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.69.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

