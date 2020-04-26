Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Gorman-Rupp worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $690.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. Gorman-Rupp Co has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

