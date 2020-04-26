Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.