Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,235 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Arlo Technologies worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 88,971 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ARLO opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. Arlo Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

