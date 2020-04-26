Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of EVO Payments worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVO Payments by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVOP. BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $178,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Goldman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

