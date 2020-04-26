Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Banc of California worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,058 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $7,925,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 252,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 217,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $250,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.