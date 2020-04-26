Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $550.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

GSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

