Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.63 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

